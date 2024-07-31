Hailey Bieber breaks silence on beef with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber has finally addressed the accusation that she “stole” her husband, Justin Bieber, from his ex-Selena Gomez.

In an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 27-year-old supermodel debunked all such claims, revealing there is "mutual respect" between her and Selena following a long-standing rivalry.

"When [Justin] and I started hooking up, he was never in a relationship, at any point,” said Hailey, who is currently expecting her first child with Justin.

She further said, "It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship, I would just never do that, I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that and I never was. I understand how it looks from the outside.”

The Rhode founder continued that Selena doesn’t “owe me anything, neither of us owe each other anything except respect. I respect her a lot. I respect her, there's no drama personally."

"It's not my relationship, it has nothing to do with me, so I respect that a lot, but I know it closed a chapter, and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life,” the former Disney star added before signing off.

For those unversed, Justin parted ways with Selena back in March 2018 ahead of his wedding to Hailey in September 2018.