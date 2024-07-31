 
Katy Perry reveals her look as a 50-year-old

Katy Perry shows her age progressing look as a 50-year-old in form of a video on IG

Web Desk
July 31, 2024

Katy Perry reveals her look as a 50-year-old

Katy Perry takes it to her Instagram on Tuesday along with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

It is pertinent to mention that Perry made a post that showcased her face under a filter which revealed her face progressing till 50 years of age, leaving Bloom unaffected.

In the post, the 39-year-old singer had her black locks down and wore a gray shirt as she got progressively more wrinkled while sitting next to the actor.

According to Daily Mail, the Santa Barbara, California native has been heavily promoting her forthcoming single Lifetimes after Woman's World goes flop.

In regards to the reel, Perry referenced Bloom’s signature roles in The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean film franchises in the caption of the post as she wrote, “Guess the filter doesn’t work on elves or pirates. Sad.”

By the end of the age progression filter, Bloom and Perry turned towards each other to lock lips for a second.

Furthermore, the filter was a hit in the comment thread, as many of Perry's fans mentioned the video for her 2010 single The One That Got Away, in which she wore makeup to appear decades older.

