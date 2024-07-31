Lisa Kudrow reveals discouraging events from the sets of Frasier

Lisa Kudrow had a confidence-shattering experience before landing the role of Phoebe Buffay in 1990s sitcom Friends.



Kudrow, 61, was recently looking back at the starting phase of her career during a recent podcast Smartless when she remembered a hurtful experience with Frasier, where she was initially handed the lead role of Roz Doyle, a producer of Frasier’s radio show.

“I didn’t film it. I got fired from Frasier,” Kudrow said, as she recalled the 1993 experience as 'devastating' as director James Burrows told her during a run-through, “This isn’t working.”

She explained how she didn't want to lose the role so easily. “'I was trying to like [ask], ‘What can I do?’," she recalled her response to the rejection.

Kudrow now believes Gilpin was a better fir for the role.

“They did make a casting mistake because I went to the network with Peri Gilpin,” Kudrow pointed, adding, “I think they were just correcting a mistake. Cause Peri should have always been Roz.”

After her departure from Frasier, Kudrow landed a role on Mad About You, which led to her casting in Friends.'

She noted that she was the only main cast member required to audition for Burrows for Friends, feeling uncertain about her chances when he gave no feedback after her audition.

Kudrow played Phoebe for ten seasons on Friends, winning an Emmy in 2008. Meanwhile, Peri Gilpin continued to play Roz throughout Frasier and will return for the show’s reboot.