Henry Cavill's upcoming new project in legal trouble?

Henry Cavill will be the executive producer and also star in the upcoming new project 'Warhammer 40,000'

July 31, 2024

Henry Cavill’s upcoming Warhammer 40,000 is in the works, however, the latest update hints the project may land into legal trouble.

The Collider shared, citing Games Workshop, that the publisher of Warhammer 40,000 indicated that Amazon Prime Video could lose the rights to the adaptation if they fail to finalise creative guidelines by the end of December 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Henry Cavill-led Warhammer 40,000 is planned to be produced by Amazon’s Prime Video.

In the report, the company detailed the current deal that grants Amazon exclusive rights to produce films and television series set within the expansive Warhammer 40,000 universe.

This deal would also allow for an option for Amazon to license the same rights to the base Warhammer after they released the first W40K production.

In short, as per the deed, if both corporations fail to come to an agreement on how to present the Warhammer 40K world on screens, it is entirely possible that the project could come to a sudden halt, even with Henry Cavill fully involved. 

Apart from producing, the British actor is also set to star in the upcoming project.

