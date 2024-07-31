Ryan Reynolds praises Deadpool & Wolverine's unsung hero

Ryan Reynolds admits dancing in Deadpool & Wolverine, praises film's unsung hero

Deadpool and Wolverine’s star praised one of the film’s unsung heroes while the film continued to dominate the box office well into its first week.

It is pertinent to mention that the film also features a scene where Ryan’s character Deadpool pulls off a dance routine set to NSYNC's 2000 hit Bye Bye Bye.

According to Daily Mail, Reynolds was asked about the sequence during a recent press conference where he admitted that it was a dancer named Nick Pauley who was performing all those moves.

As per the outlet, Pauley himself also shared a post on Instagram while revealing himself as the Deadpool dance double, and director Shawn Levy also sung his praises.



Furthermore, when Reynolds was asked about the NSYNC dance scene in the film about how hard it was to learn the choreography for the scenes, he began at length by admitting, “Confession for you… a lot of people don't know I can sing and move well, but that is actually the first lie I'll tell today. A guy named Nick Pauley is the guy that choreographed, and I mean he's doing a lot of the moves that have been established previously by NSYNC.”

It is worth mentioning that Deadpool & Wolverine's $24.4 million Tuesday gross was practically even with Monday's $24.4 million tally, and more than enough to break the R-rated Tuesday record of $13.9 million set by Joker in 2019, as per Deadline.