Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox celebrate as Lisa Kudrow turns 61

Friends cast is celebrating Lisa Kudrow on her 61st birthday.

Jennifer and Courteney took to Instagram Stories with sweet throwback pictures to wish their costar on her happy day.

Jennifer, 55, penned a heartwarming note in honour of their time together, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this superwoman, I LOVE YOU FLOOSH!,” she wrote with a string of heart emojis.

In the picture, Lisa’s character Phoebe Buffay was dressed up in a Superwoman costume on the set of sitcom series.

In another tribute post, the Morning Show alum reposted a carousel of clips of Lisa’s fan account.

Courteney also posted a throwback photo of Lisa and herself from Friends.

“Happy Birthday my Loot!,” Cox penned the birthday post, “I couldn’t love you more.”

Jennifer and Lisa have seemingly been in close touch ever since the sitcom ended two decades ago as she recently wrote a lengthy note to her pal Lisa.

"She’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you," she wrote.