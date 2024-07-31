Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’ gets release date for China

It Ends With Us film starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has finally gotten a release date for China.



The film which is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestselling romance novel with the same name will release in China on August 30, 2024.

The reason why the film is being approved to be released so late in China is that it has a different censorship policy.

The country has to undergo multiple approvals before releasing a movie.

In other countries, the Blake Lively starrer is scheduled to release on August 9, 2024.

The movie centres around Lively’s character Lily Bloom, who finds herself trapped in a complicated love triangle between Ryle, played by Baldoni and Atlas, played Brandon Sklenar.

The film tells the story of Lily who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business.

Alongside Lively, and Baldoni, the film also stars Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj and Amy Morton.