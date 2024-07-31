Prince William makes fresh vow as Harry plans to end feud

Prince William has made fresh pledge as every day, rangers are risking their lives to stay one step ahead of poachers.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the Prince of Wales shared his new statement to mark World Ranger Day.

He tweeted, “Every day, rangers are risking their lives to stay one step ahead of poachers.

“They risk intimidation, violence and even death to protect some of our planet's most precious wildlife from being poached to extinction.”

The future king vowed, “I’ll continue to do all I can to raise awareness of their plight and shine a light on their important work.”

William’s statement came amid reports Harry has made his final decision to end his feud with estranged brother and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry reportedly also recently reached out to Kate Middleton and offered an olive branch.