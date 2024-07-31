Sacha Baron Cohen's psychological thriller gets exciting update

Sacha Baron Cohen starrer new psychological thriller series has received an exciting update.



The series titled Disclaimer has finally gotten a release date.

The show also stars Cate Blanchett in the leading role. Its based on the 2015 novel by Renee Knight.

Apart from the Cohen and Cate, the thriller series also stars Kevin Kline, Maleficent star Lesley Manville and Aussie Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Disclaimer tells the tale of documentary filmmaker Catherine Ravenscroft who receives a mysterious novel titled 'The Perfect Stranger' on her nightstand.

The only other person who knew this secret or so she thought is assumed dead, thus as she finds herself confronting the truth about that awful and fateful day.

Forced into a 'living nightmare', Catherine's only hope is to confront what happened on that fateful day, even if 'the truth might destroy her'.

The production of the series began in June 2022 and filming took place in London, Mexico, and Sydney.

The psychological thriller titled Disclaimer will hit screens via Apple TV+ on October 11, 2024.