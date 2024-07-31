Photo: Kanye West finally takes total control of Bianca Censori: Report

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, “Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life.”

They even mentioned, “He films her from every angle before they go out.”

“Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning,” the source continued and pointed out, “Kanye also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks.”

“She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her. He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!” they claimed in conclusion.

This comes after an insider share with In Touch Weekly last month that Kanye’s former wife Kim Kardashian wants to save Bianca from his evil clutches.

The source began, “Kim has been biding her time and waiting for the right moment to reach out to Bianca, which is pretty difficult because Kanye’s controlling her 24/7 and he will obviously flip out when she does actually make a move.”

“But Kim and Kris [Jenner] are both in agreement that it’s just a matter of time before Bianca decides to get away and they want to be there for her and provide a soft landing when she does,” they revealed at that time.