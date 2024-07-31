 
Prince Harry gets lines drawn against him because of Prince William

Prince Harry has just faced a massive situation where lines were drawn against him

July 31, 2024

Prince Harry’s struggles with the lines that were drawn against him has just been brought to light.

Insight of this nature has been shared by royal correspondent Katie Nicholl.

She weighed in on everything during one of her appearances on the Vanity Fair podcast titled Dynasty.

During that conversation she pointed out the Duke’s invitation by the Duke of Westminster and hinted at some lines having been drawn then, between the royals and the Sussexes.

She started the conversation by saying, “I think if you look back to that recent society wedding of the Duke of Westminster, it was William who got the invite to that, and Harry was invited because they've been friends forever and a day, but he was basically asked to stand down from that wedding because it would have been very awkward to have had the two brothers at a society wedding like that, together.”

At the time, Ms Nicholl also “I remember being told by someone at the Palace there was this sense that you had to put your stake in one camp or the other.”

“I think the ties have been severed,” because of that” and “I think there is a sense that, possibly, friends, close friends, society friends, celebrity friends have sort of had to make a little bit of a choice,” which he pointed out before signing off.

