Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have lost major advantage now

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blindness to their ‘one key advantage’ has just been brought to light by experts.

True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, Bonnie Brownlee made these admissions and claims during her interview with The Daily Beast.

She began by saying, “Meghan could have been extremely helpful (to the Royal Family), especially in the Commonwealth... there are a lot of millennials around the world in the Commonwealth nations.”

Had they stayed, “I think Harry and Meghan would have been highly successful, and sometimes I think they didn't realise how powerful they already were before they moved to Los Angeles.”

And “They could have brought a great deal of openness, fairness and change” too had they not “frittered away their reputations” for money.

Ms Brownlee even went as far as to say, "I mean, it used to be a joke, 'Oh, they are going to be the new Kardashians'. The idea that it could actually happen is insane. I'm gobsmacked.”