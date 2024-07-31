King Charles sees Prince Harry like a plague on the Royal Family

King Charles is reportedly starting to change his view if Prince Harry given the way he’s becoming a kind of plague on the Firm.



Royal reporter Robert Jobson made this revelation public in his upcoming book Catherine: The Princess of Wales.

In that conversation he was quoted saying, “The ‘Harry problem’, as it’s known among Palace staff, continues to plague the King.”

“What worries His Majesty, and his top team,’ says a Palace official, ‘is what is going to happen when all the money runs out.”

He also went on to suggest that the Sussexes are now “trying to find an income stream […] that doesn’t involve dishing dirt on the Royal Family” because, in his view, “the public have wearied of their constant complaints.”

Later on, into the conversation he also referenced the “Sussex-shaped void in the Royal Family,” one that “has never loomed so large” on the King for a long time.

Despite this though, “[H]e’s let it be known that he’ll never shut the door on his second child, though there seems little chance of a meaningful reconciliation for now.”

However, Prince Harry’s older brother though is “adamant” about refusing any reconciliation.