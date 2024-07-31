Simone Biles gushes over Olympics gold with pal Jade Carey

On July 31, Simone Biles shared a picture on Instagram in which her teammate for the Olympics, Jade Carey is giving her a sleepy yet heartwarming smile.

Their team won the gold medal in the women's artistic gymnastics team final at the Paris Olympics just a day prior.

The photo, over which Biles wrote, "*wakes up* 'IT'S REAL', " was taken in the Olympic Village in which Carey is holding up her medal while standing in front of a fan with a sleepy demeanor.

Source: Instagram Stories

The champion team which bagged first place with a final score of 171.296 which is about six points above the silver medalist team Italy also included Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Hezley Rivera.

What makes the win even more impressive is the fact that Carey struggled with illness during the qualification round due to which she fell during her qualifying floor routine. About this, she had the following to say on her Instagram, “all heart not the day i was expecting to have but i can’t thank you all enough for the love and support. i am so proud of this team and what we accomplished today. we’re not done yet.”

Furthermore, she had talked with Olympics.com about situation and said, "I just have not been feeling well the past few days and haven't been able to eat or anything. I had, like, no energy today and didn't really have a sense of what was going on in my head..."