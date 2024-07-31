Blake Lively finds sweet way to pay tribute to late father: 'Blake Brown'

Blake Lively has unveiled her own haircare line, which will be available at Target and her website next week.

She also explained why she was so passionate about this venture through the caption of her announcement post, “Ever since I was a kid, through adolescence, early adulthood, motherhood, work, personal life, whenever, wherever, the single most identifiable part about me has always been my personalit— no? Not my personality? Oh… My hair. It’s my longest companion in life."

"For 36 years and counting. And like any relationship, it’s healthiest when you take good care of each other. To love it well, I’ve found a system that has worked wonders for me, a hack of sorts through decades of working with the very best people in the industry, and silly amounts of trial and error,” she added.

As for the name “Blake Brown”, the actress intends to pay tribute to her late father Ernie who had the last name “Brown” before tying the knot with her mother, Elaine Lively.

The actress also talked with Vogue about how she wants to let everyone know the secrets to perfect hair. She said, “It's not that people in the entertainment industry are gifted with better hair. We're using a different hair system than the process promoted to the mass market.”

She also made a shocking revelation about how she swapped her conditioner for hair masks since it damages her hair and the fact that she didn’t “know anyone who uses conditioner” in the industry.