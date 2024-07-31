Eminem makes comparison to Taylor Swift in latest 'Slim Shady face-off'

Marshall Mathers, also known as Eminem, had an epic showdown with an A.I. version of his alter-ego, Slim Shady, in a cover story for Complex.

The battle occurred in a video interview that was titled Slim Shady vs. Marshall Mathers: The Face-Off in which Shady tells Eminem that he’s no “Taylor Swift”.

After the 51-year-old told his alias that he is doing “pretty f****** fine,” after having sold about a billion albums, Shady claps back at him saying, “Don't get it twisted. If it wasn't for me, you'd still be wearing that same damn Nike air hat. You're not f****** Taylor Swift. You had one era that mattered, mine. Everything that people think of when they think of Eminem is f****** yours truly. From the blond hair, to the middle finger, to the f****** jokes, all of it — me.”

After Shady insulted his music of later years as well as his iconic track Rap God, Mathers responded, “Look, man. I've grown up, bro. My fanbase has grown up.”

He then went on with a hot take about cancel culture saying, “The world's changed. F****** people are way more sensitive now. Every other week on TikTok, Gen-Z discovers you on Monday and cancels me on Tuesday.”