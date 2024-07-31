'Heartbroken' Jonathan Majors willing to return to Marvel if 'fans want'

Jonathan Majors was all set to become the next main antagonist in the Marvel Studios sequels until he was found guilty of assault and removed from the franchise in December.

The 34-year-old was cast as Kang the Conqueror in the Disney+ series Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and he was on the road to become the next main villain.

However, on July 27 at the 2024 San Diego Comic Con, it was made known that Robert Downey Jr. would instead be cast as supervillain Doctor Doom.

"New mask, same task. What did I tell ya? I like playing complicated characters," Downey said onstage after the announcement.

When asked how Majors felt about being replaced by M.C.U.’s beloved Iron Man, he revealed that he was “heartbroken”.

“Come on, yeah, of course. I love him. I love Kang,” he said.

He also said, “Hell yeah.... If that's what the fans want, if that's what Marvel wants, let's roll,” as a response when asked if he would want the part back some day.

The movie Avengers: The Kang Dynasty that was to be released in 2026 has now been renamed Avengers: Doomsday.