50 Cent deems Eminem reason behind 2022 Super Bowl Show

50 Cent revealed how it was because of Eminem that he got a chance to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl

August 01, 2024

50 Cent just got candid about how Eminem made his 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance possible.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hollywood Reporter for their cover story, the 49-year-old detailed his relationship with the Houdini hit-maker and how he wouldn’t perform at the event without 50 Cent.

Recalling the 2022 event, he told the outlet, "They didn’t want me there," adding, "Eminem wouldn’t do it without me. That’s how I ended up on the show because he was not coming if I didn’t do it."

He continued, "When that happens, you go, 'Damn, so you just lost Eminem because you didn’t bring 50? Damn. All right. Bring 50 then.' But if it was up to them, they would not have me there."

"I’m the surprise. I’m not on the bill at all. But they couldn’t get Em to do it without me," the In da Club rapper concluded.

Further on in the story, the 51-year-old Rap God mastermind himself stated how 50 Cent "is like a brother to me."

“50 has proven again and again that there’s really nothing he can’t do, and nobody gets in the way of him getting it done," Eminem told THR.

