Photo: Liam Hemsworth not marrying Gabriella Brooks after Miley Cyrus split: Source

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are reportedly going strong in their romance.

However, the couple is not planning to tie the knot with his girlfriend anytime soon, as per the findings of Us Weekly.

For those unversed, Liam and Gabriella began dating in 2019 following the actors’ divorce with Miley Cyrus.

An insider recently shared about the couple, “They have no plans on getting married anytime soon,” claiming, “and perhaps, not at all.”

They even mentioned Liam’s failed marriage with Miley Cyrus and pointed out, “Liam didn’t have a good experience the first time around.”

“And it’s not something he thinks of in a positive light,” they continued after which they resigned from the chat.

It was earlier mention by the same outlet that “Liam and Gabriella are really close,” and loved to “connect over important topics and share the same values about family and life.”

“His family welcomed her with open arms, and he loves how perfectly she blends in with all of them,” the source continued.

Conclusively, the insider maintained that the couple “have a wonderful relationship,” and “[they] don’t need a piece of paper to make things official.”