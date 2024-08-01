Photo: Sandra Bullock ready to get back in game after major loss: Report

Sandra Bullock is reportedly optimistic about what the future holds for her.

An insider recently shared with Us Weekly, “Sandra’s gradually reemerging into public life.”

The source went on to add, “She’s excited about what the future holds.”

Moreover the insider disclosed that “Sandra values working with longtime friends in the industry.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source remarked, “She’s ready to get back in the game.”

A second source weighed in the loss of her late partner Bryan Randall and shared that his departure from the world “has been one of the hardest experiences Sandra’s gone through.”

“Everyone from family to close Hollywood friends stepped up to help her in any way they could,” another insider revealed and claimed that “she’s forever grateful for that.”

For those unversed, Sandra’s longtime partner Bryan Randall lost his life’s battle to ALS last year in August.

The news was announced by his family in a statement which read as, "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS."

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," they continued and asked for “privacy” to grieve this loss.