 
Geo News

Jeremy Renner talks 'Mayor of Kingstown' potential romance

Jeremey Renner and Emma Laird play the roles of Mike and Iris in 'Mayor of Kingstown'

By
Web Desk
|

August 01, 2024

Photo: Jeremy Renner talks Mayor of Kingstown potential romance
Photo: Jeremy Renner talks 'Mayor of Kingstown' potential romance

Jeremy Renner recently talked about the possibility of romance between the characters Mike and Iris.

For those unversed, Jeremey Renner and Emma Laird play the roles of Mike and Iris in their joint project Mayor of Kingstown.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the Avengers alum was asked if there was a “real relationship” between the two characters

He responded by claiming, “They asked about writing [a romance], and I just thought it goes against the purity [of] Mike and that relationship.”

“You can still have love for people, you can still take care of them and look after them,” he continued.

Before moving on to the next chat, Jeremy claimed, “Doesn’t mean you have to hook up.”

During this chat, Jeremy was also asked regarding Robert Downey Jr.’s return as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, to which he responded, “I had no idea.”

“This son of a b**** didn’t say anything to me, and we’re good friends,” the 53-year-old also revealed.

Ricky Martin shuts off new romance rumors
Ricky Martin shuts off new romance rumors
Sam Asghari on Britney Spears after split: She was 'amazing'
Sam Asghari on Britney Spears after split: She was 'amazing'
Winona Ryder learned to 'love the hard way:' Source video
Winona Ryder learned to 'love the hard way:' Source
Sandra Bullock considers dating while healing from Bryan Rendall's passing
Sandra Bullock considers dating while healing from Bryan Rendall's passing
Jennifer Lopez lacks 'real friends' amid divorce rumours
Jennifer Lopez lacks 'real friends' amid divorce rumours
Gisele Bundchen tying the knot again after Tom Brady divorce: Source
Gisele Bundchen tying the knot again after Tom Brady divorce: Source
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' star Brandy wants in on sequel
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' star Brandy wants in on sequel
Cardi B will not back down this time as she files for divorce
Cardi B will not back down this time as she files for divorce