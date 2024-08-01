Photo: Jeremy Renner talks 'Mayor of Kingstown' potential romance

Jeremy Renner recently talked about the possibility of romance between the characters Mike and Iris.

For those unversed, Jeremey Renner and Emma Laird play the roles of Mike and Iris in their joint project Mayor of Kingstown.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the Avengers alum was asked if there was a “real relationship” between the two characters

He responded by claiming, “They asked about writing [a romance], and I just thought it goes against the purity [of] Mike and that relationship.”

“You can still have love for people, you can still take care of them and look after them,” he continued.

Before moving on to the next chat, Jeremy claimed, “Doesn’t mean you have to hook up.”

During this chat, Jeremy was also asked regarding Robert Downey Jr.’s return as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, to which he responded, “I had no idea.”

“This son of a b**** didn’t say anything to me, and we’re good friends,” the 53-year-old also revealed.