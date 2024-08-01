 
Mandy Moore opens up about challenges of her third pregnancy

The actress announced that she is expecting a baby girl in June

August 01, 2024

Mandy Moore confessed that her third pregnancy has been the hardest one.

The 40-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on July 30 and posted a picture of herself sharing an update about her pregnancy.

She shared a mirror selfie to her Instagram stories while flaunting her baby bump in a black tank top.

The Princess Diaries actress wrote a caption on the picture explaining the reason why her current pregnancy is the hardest one for her.

Moore began her caption by asking if her expected delivery date had arrived yet which as per her note is September.

"Is it September yet?” she wrote in the caption, adding, "Feeling very grateful to my body.”

She went on to say, “AND this pregnancy has been the hardest by far….”

Revealing the reason that looking after her other two children while pregnant is challenging for Moore.

“Simply because chasing 2 toddlers is not for the faint of heart,” she added.

For those unversed, Moore is mother to two sons 3-year-old August and 21-month-old Oscar while she is expecting her third child with Husband Taylor Goldsmith.

