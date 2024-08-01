 
Kyle Richards eager to take revenge from husband Mauricio Umansky: Report

The couple parted ways in 2023 after 27 years of marriage

August 01, 2024

Kyle Richards’s husband Mauricio Umansky is reportedly in hot waters for smooching Nikita Kahn.

Recently, an insider privy to Life & Style also spilled the beans and claimed that “she is more than ready to divorce Mauricio” now.

They went on to mention, “She’s ready to take him to the cleaners!”

“Kyle’s been there from the very beginning. She propped Mauricio up all these years, and now she’s ready to take him down a few notches,” they remarked before resigning from the chat.

For those unversed, Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky, wed in 1996, but they did not see the need to sign a prenup at that time.

This comes after Kyle’s estranged husband Mauricio Umansky was photographed lip locking a mystery woman, later found out to be the actress Nikita, at the airport in Mykonos, Greece on Tuesday as it’s been a year since the Buying Beverly Hills star and Richards had separated after 27 years of marriage.

Following this sighting, Kyle took to Instagram and celebrated 2 years of sobriety while talking about her past self as a “people pleaser.”

She claimed in this post that “it would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking.”

