Shawn Mendes announces fifth studio album ‘Shawn’

Shawn Mendes is coming up with his new album and this time it's all about him.



The 25-year-old Canadian singer announced on Wednesday, July 25 that he is releasing his 5th studio album on October 18.

The In My Blood singer’s much-anticipated album titled, Shawn promises a "profound self-dialogue" with 12 songs and it is Mendes’ "most musically intimate and lyrically honest work to date," as per a press release.

On his official social media Mendes teased his forthcoming album with a black n white video of his new song Isn’t That Enough which will officially be released on his birthday 8 August along with his other single Why Why Why.

Moreover, the singer also shared a heartfelt post to his Instagram account revealing the struggle that it took to record his upcoming album.

He wrote in the caption "Music really can be medicine, 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift."

Mendes went on to say, "Honestly thank God for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you."

"I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me,” the singer-songwriter concluded.

For those unversed, the next album is Mendes’ first album after the singer canceled his 2022 world tour.