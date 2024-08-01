 
Shawn Mendes announces fifth studio album ‘Shawn'

The singer-songwriter will release two new songs ‘Why Why Why’ and ‘Isn't That Enough’ on August 8th

August 01, 2024

Shawn Mendes is coming up with his new album and this time it's all about him.

The 25-year-old Canadian singer announced on Wednesday, July 25 that he is releasing his 5th studio album on October 18.

The In My Blood singer’s much-anticipated album titled, Shawn promises a "profound self-dialogue" with 12 songs and it is Mendes’ "most musically intimate and lyrically honest work to date," as per a press release.

On his official social media Mendes teased his forthcoming album with a black n white video of his new song Isn’t That Enough which will officially be released on his birthday 8 August along with his other single Why Why Why.

Moreover, the singer also shared a heartfelt post to his Instagram account revealing the struggle that it took to record his upcoming album.

He wrote in the caption "Music really can be medicine, 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift."

Mendes went on to say, "Honestly thank God for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you."

"I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me,” the singer-songwriter concluded.

For those unversed, the next album is Mendes’ first album after the singer canceled his 2022 world tour.

