Why Prince Louis is kept away from day outs in media, expert reveals

Prince Louis is chosen to skip key royal events and other engagements due to a major reason, says expert.

The youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Louis is often made to stay at home while elder brothers Prince George and Princess Charlotte go out and about with their parents.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Express.co.uk : "Obviously Prince George is chosen for certain events because of his age and status. Clearly Charlotte is also. Louis is the youngest and William and Catherine take care to keep a balance between the privacy which is essential and the obvious desire to see all their children. Also the younger the children are, the more likely they are to make a face and steal the show! The press love this, but it is a diversion from the main event."



Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

