King Charles 'loved' Meghan like Kate Middleton until 'character reveal'

King Charles wanted to Meghan Markle to feel welcomed into the Royal Family

August 01, 2024

King Charles reportedly tried hard to welcome Meghan Markle into the family.

His Majesty, who is currently fighting cancer, was keen on having a close knit family, especially after Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan in 2018.

Speaking about the King’s efforts in making sure Meghan was welcomed to the family, Royal author Robert Jobson says: "At first Charles tried to reach out to Meghan and treated her with the same love and affection as he did Catherine. But they are very different characters."

"He welcomed her with open arms and wanted her to feel part of the family. That is why Harry and Meghan's behaviour has cut him to the quick.", reports the Express.

The book further reveals: "Before all this happened, Charles was much closer to his second son than to William.

"But if there is a positive to be taken from the Sussexes' departure, it is that William and his father are now closer than they were before, perhaps more than they have ever been."

