Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares behind-the-scenes from her 33rd birthday

Gypsy Rose Blanchard just celebrated her first birthday after prison life.



Gypsy was released from prison on December 28, 2023, after serving eight of her 10-year sentence after being convicted of plotting to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy is now enjoying fame and freedom with up to 530,000 followers, with whom she shared the behind-the-scenes from her 33rd birthday.

In the video posted on Thursday, The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star can be seen switching from highlights to highlights as she wakes up on her birthday, gets dressed, dines out, and asks everyone in her circle for advice they’d give her.

"Stay happy, stay healthy, keep your mind healthy, and think before you say and do, please," says her half-sister, Mia Blanchard, on a car ride to a restaurant for lunch.

She pans the camera to another passenger in the car who advises her to, "always be true to yourself. Never change because you want somebody else to change, too. And always be as sweet as you are, and know that God loves you," they say.

Gypsy ends the segment by turning the camera to her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, who was driving.

"I second everything that they said," she says. "Think before you speak. Remember that what you put out in the universe — good vibes come back to you, bad vibes come back — stay true to yourself."

She later joins her ex-fiancé and now boyfriend, Ken Urker, 31, for dinner at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel New Orleans where they engage in a hilarious talk about Caesar salad.

"Stay away from the negativity [and] negative voices," he tells Gypsy. "And have all the faith and trust in your loved ones in your circle and just keep going forward. We're here for you."

The video ends with a clip of Gypsy blowing out the candles of a cake during dinner and another cake after they return home.

She shared the birthday recap on both Instagram and TikTok.

Earlier this month, Gypsy announced on YouTube that she and Urker are expecting their first baby together.

Gypsy previously said she will be announcing the baby's sex at an upcoming reveal party.