Nicola Peltz breaks down infront of a grave with her husband

Nicola Peltz took to her Instagram in order to express grief for the death of her dog, Nala as she has also filed lawsuit against the groomer who treated her pet before she died.

In regards to the death of her beloved pet, Nicola wrote, “I am truly in so much shock and pain over my baby Nala suddenly passing last month following what should have been a routine grooming session.”

It is pertinent to mention that Nicola was joined by her husband Brooklyn Beckham while she they buried Nala and they hugged in front of the grave filled with flowers.

After the first title image, Peltz also added a text in swipe as she began at length by admitting, “I posted the experience on my Instagram to bring awareness, and was heartbroken to hear the horrifying stories from so many others who have experienced the same tragedy. I can’t bear it. I’m outraged to hear how common stories like Nala's are.”

Furthermore, Peltz also stated that we need to do better and change the laws to protect our “fur babies” as our pets are our chosen “family.”



According to Daily Mail’s reports, the American actress has also taken legal action against HoundSpa as the lawsuit claims that they are responsible for Nala’s death.

Additionally, TMZ also reported that the lawsuit puts blame on the dog groomer, Jony Ceballos who Peltz also alleges about that he has a “history of malicious and intentional abuse of dogs.”