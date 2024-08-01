Netflix 'Squid Game' announces release date for season 2 with season 3 updates

Exciting news for fans of Squid Game has just released because season 2 will be on screen soon.

Netflix made the announcement just now and revealed that Squid Game season 2 of the South Korean series will premiere on December 26, 2024 and trailer for this released on July 31, 2024.

The trailer begins with the men and women in the same green jackets waiting on the running track as the race starts.

In the video they were running, screaming, and falling, and a fontman wearing a mask said, "It's been three years. Do you want to play a game?"

A synopsis of the film has also been made public and it states, "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae) remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway."

"But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organisation proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it", the synopsis further explains.



Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series creator, director, and executive producer also posted a teaser for fans on Instagram.

He penned, "Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn't seem to be an easy opponent this time either”.

He concluded by announcing the final season in 2025 and said, "The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year."