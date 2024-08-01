Prince Harry gets glimmer of hope amid reconciling efforts with Prince William

Prince Harry got a glimmer of hope amid his years-long battle with Prince William as insiders suggest their relationship is not ‘irreparable.’



Speaking with People Magazine, a source close to the situation revealed that the rift between William and Harry has reached a boiling point, and described the situation as "very bad."

However, they mentioned that the bond between the feuding brothers is badly strained, but not broken beyond repair.

This comes after a former royal butler, Grant Harrold, claimed that the Prince of Wales and King Charles are considering attending the 2027 Invictus Games, to be held in Birmingham, UK.

In a conversation with Slingo, Harrold hinted at a possible reconciliation between William and Harry, years after they stopped speaking with each other following Megxit.

"To come back to his home to see the Games here will therefore mean a lot to him,” he said of Harry, before adding, “Members of the family will also definitely support him with this.”

“As it is in the UK, it will be nice to think his father and brother will attend, and it is certainly possible that they will," Harrold claimed.