Cameron Mathison, Vanessa announce divorce after 22 years of marriage

Cameron Mathison has announced his split from his wife, Vanessa, after 22 years of marriage.

In a joint statement shared on Instagram on July 31, the General Hospital star and Vanessa confirmed that they are divorcing just four days after their 22nd wedding anniversary.

"After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other,” the couple, who are parents to Lucas, 21, and Leila, 18, wrote in a statement.



"We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together,” the couple further penned. "Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them."

The former pair have called it quits on amicable terms and "wish the best" for one another's futures.

"We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition,” the statement concluded.



For those unversed, Cameron and Vanessa exchanged vows on July 27, 2002.

