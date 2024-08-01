 
Geo News

Cameron Mathison, Vanessa announce divorce after 22 years of marriage

Cameron Mathison and Vanessa exchanged vows on July 27, 2002

By
Web Desk
|

August 01, 2024

Cameron Mathison, Vanessa announce divorce after 22 years of marriage
Cameron Mathison, Vanessa announce divorce after 22 years of marriage

Cameron Mathison has announced his split from his wife, Vanessa, after 22 years of marriage.

In a joint statement shared on Instagram on July 31, the General Hospital star and Vanessa confirmed that they are divorcing just four days after their 22nd wedding anniversary. 

"After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other,” the couple, who are parents to Lucas, 21, and Leila, 18, wrote in a statement.

"We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together,” the couple further penned. "Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them."

The former pair have called it quits on amicable terms and "wish the best" for one another's futures.

"We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition,” the statement concluded.

For those unversed, Cameron and Vanessa exchanged vows on July 27, 2002.

Prince Harry gets glimmer of hope amid reconciling efforts with Prince William video
Prince Harry gets glimmer of hope amid reconciling efforts with Prince William
Justin Bieber, wife Hailey create buzz with church looks
Justin Bieber, wife Hailey create buzz with church looks
Nicola Peltz breaks down infront of a grave with her husband
Nicola Peltz breaks down infront of a grave with her husband
Netflix 'Squid Game' announces release date for season 2 with season 3 updates
Netflix 'Squid Game' announces release date for season 2 with season 3 updates
Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump as she turns towards a new fragrance
Hailey Bieber flaunts her baby bump as she turns towards a new fragrance
Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares behind the scenes from her 33rd birthday
Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares behind the scenes from her 33rd birthday
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's whirlwind love story ends as divorce documents finalized
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's whirlwind love story ends as divorce documents finalized
King Charles still struggles to come to terms with Harry, Meghan's royal exit
King Charles still struggles to come to terms with Harry, Meghan's royal exit