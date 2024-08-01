Dylan Sprouse unmasks major plans for his twin Cole Sprouse's death

Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse, twin brothers famous for their role on Suite Life of Zack & Cody, revealed their plan to work back together recently.

This was revealed during an interview on the 31 July episode of Live with Kelly and Mark where the host asked Dylan Sprouse if he had any plan to work together with his twin again and Dylan jokingly responded, “hopefully don’t”.

The movie Beautiful Disaster’s lead star, Dylan was went on to say, “I will say though, there’s not very many good roles for twins in general”.

"It's usually pretty hokey. I remember Cole distinctly being kind of bitter about Tom Hardy being a twin [in 2015's Legend]. He doesn't like when people play two different real people.”

He quipped, "I looked at him, and I was like, 'Cole, I don't think they were looking for guys like us to play that role, anyway, if they're hiring Tom Hardy”.

The host Ripa, asked about his plans to cast his brother as Riverdale’s Jughead following his admission and he humorously concluded by saying, "I thought it would be pretty funny to start casting him in roles where he gets killed in the movie a lot, the kind of South Park Kenny, I thought that would be funny, where he's on screen for five minutes and then explodes".