Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's next reunion: Expected date revealed

When can be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's next reunion?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce both could use some good luck charm in their respective endeavours, but seeing each again soon seems a little less realistic.

Kelce, 34, who has been supportive of the singer throughout her Eras Tour shows, returned to his training camp on July 21 for his early-morning practices at the Chiefs' training fields at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.

Swift, also 34, has to stay in Warsaw for back-to-back three shows, starting on August 1.

Her tour will then take to Vienna and back to London for shows scheduled on August 15.

As for Travis, he is preparing for his team’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 10. He does have a brief break of two days before the game, enough to make it to Swift's show in Austria.

Travis could also juggle two more preseason games — against the Detroit Lions on August 17 and the Chicago Bears on August 22.

As per People, the most realistic time would be after Swift's five-night Eras Tour extravaganza in London and before her North America tour in October, and hence be Travis' good luck charm at the game.