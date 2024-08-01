Matt Damon, Affleck brothers stay 'egoless' at work

Matt Damon has a long working relationship with Ben and Casey Affleck as he admits the trio often gets into "creative difference" but the involvement of "ego" in them was out of the question.



Appearing on the New York premiere of The Instigators, the Oscar winner gave PEOPLE an insight into their working relationship.

"They're consistently great," the 53-year-old shared. "They're consistently incredible partners to work with. And no, there aren't really, usually, any surprises."

Though, the Jason Bourne star acknowledged the creators do "get in creative arguments," he added, "Those are healthy, and we know each other well enough that our feelings don't really get involved and our egos don't get involved," noting, "So it's a pretty healthy working relationship with both of them."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Matt revealed Casey approached his wife Luciana Barroso to get him to read The Instigators script.

He said "like Casey and like Ben" he "just trusts her taste," adding, "So when they say something, when they dig their heels in on something — any of them do — I pay attention."

"We all have blind spots creatively or otherwise. And, when I see somebody that I agree with so much feeling strongly about something, I look really carefully at it."