Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt continue washing dirty linen in public

The legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been raging for years and now the latter is demanding her ex-husband show conversations about the therapy he took after the flight incident.



Lawyers of the Lara Croft actress have asked the judge to order the Oscar winner to reveal the conversations about "therapy he voluntarily took" having an alleged fight on the flight with his former wife that, according to the reports, created a wedge between the pair.

However, the Fury star remained firm on not disclosing those talks, arguing "private, third-party communications" were "far removed from the issues and allegations" in the winery case.

Despite Brad's refusal, Angelina's attorneys continue to demand the information explaining it was "highly relevant" to the actor's allegations in their latest filing, according to RadarOnline.

Besides this, the lawyers also said the father-of-six pressured his kids' mother to sign a secrecy document after her accusations became public.

In the meantime, Brad and Angelina have been locked in a legal battle over the winery and custody.