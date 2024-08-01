Jamie Lee Curtis throws shade at Marvel when asked what phase they are in

Jamie Lee Curtis throws some shade at the Marvel Cinematic Universe while promoting her new film Borderlands at San Diego Comic-Con, last week.



In regards to the film, the 65-year-old plays Tannis in the upcoming video adaptation, which set to hit the theatres on August 9th and she recently took part in a video group interview for MTV.

During the interview with the actress, she was asked “what phase the Marvel Cinematic is currently in,” to which she called “bad” without any hesitation which caused the interviewer Josh Horowitz and her cast mates to crack up laughing.

According to Daily Mail, Curtis never starred in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and this wasn’t the first she threw some shade at the MCU.

Furthermore, two years ago when she was promoting her future Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once, Curtis shared her thoughts about Marvel.

During May 2022, Jamie took it to her Instagram and shared an image by The New York Times’ review of Marvel Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which also leans on multiverse themes like her film.

It is pertinent to mention that Curtis wrote in the caption, “TRUTH ALERT @everythingeverywheremovie is MARVELOUS! It has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES...... AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie.”

Moreover, the actress even added the hashtag, "#GuessIWillNeverBeCastInAMarvelMovie" to her post.