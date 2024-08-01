 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian fangirls over Gwyneth Paltrow

Kim Kardashian takes it to her IG story as she is now Gwyneth Paltrow's fangirl

By
Web Desk
|

August 01, 2024

Kim Kardashian fangirls over Gwyneth Paltrow in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Kardashian reposted a snap of Paltrow while wearing SKIMS on her Instagram Stories.

In this regards, the SKIMS fonder wrote across the photo, “Lovvveeeeee youuuuuu and woww!!!!!

Furthermore, in the picture, Paltrow donned a dark brown bodysuit as she held up her phone and snapped a mirror selfie while captioning the picture as “#wellnesswednesday before a break,” the Goop founder captioned the original photo. “@skims for exercise."

It is pertinent to mention that the Kardashian also reposted a snap of Olympic champions Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles wearing SKIMS Olympic robes after her brand sponsored Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to People.

In the picture, the gymnasts posed in a balcony as they flashed they flashed peace signs while wearing the white robe and captioning the post as "nights in the Olympic village.”

As per the publication, Kardashian revealed that she created the brand out of a very vulnerable place in 2023 as she stated in her TIME Magazine cover story, “I take it really personally. It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very vulnerable.”

