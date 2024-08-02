Prince Harry’s emotional blackmail of King Charles gets major update

Experts have just found a major update regarding Prince Harry’s blackmailing antics against King Charles.

For those unversed, all of this has been brought to light by a palace insider that responded to earlier claims made by “an old family friend of several generations of royals’ to the Daily Beast.

According to this source, “I think Harry needs to ask himself why Charles hasn’t overruled RAVEC, which, for all the insistence that he couldn’t, he could, being the king and all."

At this point in time, "it’s because the last thing the Palace wants is Harry and Meghan turning up unannounced regularly or setting up a rival royal court in the UK.”

Hence, “As things stand now, they have to give 28 days notice when they are coming and essentially need to pre-agree with the cops where they are going to be, or might be, at all times."

Before concluding the expert also pointed out how that impacts Buckingham Palace because according to the same insider, "that suits the Palace down to the ground.”