Cardi B will not back down this time as she files for divorce 

By
Web Desk
|

August 01, 2024

Cardi B is said to have decided to leave Offset for good as she filed for a divorce and sources say she will not fold this time.

Insiders knowledgeable about the matter confirmed to Page Six that the Grammy winner is parting ways with her partner who was facing infidelity claims.

However, a source told the outlet that the rumours of cheating were not the breaking point of the couple who had in the past separated and later reunited.

“They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the tipster tattled. “This is something she wants to do.”

“It’s not something that happened overnight … They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]," they spilled. 

"They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable."

Despite the Don't You Lie rapper's strong denials of being unfaithful, he was recently snapped with a woman who was said to be his girlfriend in the past.

However, the insider stressed the main priority of the mother-of-two is to “obtain primary custody” of her kids in the wake of rumours that she is expecting a third kid.

Cardi and Offset exchanged vows though secretly in 2017 before he popped the question at a concert in the same year.

