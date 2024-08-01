Sandra Bullock considers dating while healing from Bryan Rendall's passing

Sandra Bullock is still healing from the loss of her partner Bryan Rendall according to US Weekly report.

As the first anniversary of Rendall's death approaches, Bullock reflected on her life.

A source close to Bullock recently told the outlet that while the actress might be open to dating again, she is still deeply focused on "keeping Bryan’s memory alive and focusing on her children."

The actress has been dedicated to her children, Louis, 14, and Laila, 11, whom Randall played a significant role in their lives.

"Sandra’s a really hands-on mom, The kids are involved in sports, and Sandra attends all their games. They all love the outdoors and go on bike rides and hikes together," source stated.

Her recent hiatus from acting, which began in March 2022, allowed her to be more present with her family during Randall’s illness.

Insider added, "Sandra’s gradually reemerging into public life."