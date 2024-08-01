Jennifer Lopez lacks 'real friends' amid divorce rumours

In the wake of divorce rumours, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly facing another dilemma: lacking "real friends."



Well-placed sources reveal the On the Floor hitmaker has surrounded herself from her entourage which also included her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez.

But they, insiders say, are on the "payroll" as questions are raised about the sincerity of her inner circle toward her.

“Jennifer is rarely by herself,” the tipster tattled to In Touch, adding they are basking in the lavishness of the arrangement. “She surrounds herself with her entourage — and everyone’s on the payroll. It’s doubtful she has any real friends at this point.”

Insiders also point to the Grammy-nominated singer's efforts to salvage her sinking marriage by taking care of their blended family as she earlier this month played host to the Oscar winner's oldest kid Violet.

“Some people are saying that’s to show Ben she’s still committed to being a stepmom to his kids, that their blended family means a lot to her,” the confidante shared. “And that marriage problems or not, that’s not going to change.”

Ben, however, they spilled remains unfazed by these gestures as he is hardly taking her calls.

“He’s at a point now where a phone call from Jennifer is an intrusion on his personal space,” the mole squealed. “Harsh as it sounds.”