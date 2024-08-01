Photo: Gisele Bundchen tying the knot again after Tom Brady divorce: Source

Tom Brady’s former wife Gisele Bundchen is reportedly ready to tie the knot again.

Recently, Gisele celebrated her 44th birthday on Saturday alongside her sister, Patricia Bündchen.

And now as per the new findings of In Touch Weekly, the Brazilian born activist is also planning a private wedding with her jiujitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente this year.

An insider recently shared with the outlet, “Gisele and Joaquim are planning a low-key wedding at her Costa Rica estate.”

“She wants to do it far away from prying eyes,” the source also added.

They went on to mention that the beauty mogul wants all of her loved ones close when she and Joaquim say, “I do.”

“Gisele is flying family in from Brazil,” the source continued and shared, “Her sisters will be there, as well as Joaquim’s brothers, Gui, who will be best man, and Pedro.”

“Plus, she’s invited her new friend Shakira. The ceremony is expected to be mostly in their native Portuguese, with a little English,” the insider also revealed.

Wrapping up the topic , they stated, “Lots of flowers, fruit, fish — the whole event is going to be very tropical. She also wants a brigadeiro cake, which is famous in Brazil!”