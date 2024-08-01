 
Winona Ryder learned to 'love the hard way:' Source

Winona Ryder has been romantically associated with many A-listed celebrities

August 01, 2024

Winona Ryder reportedly has been unlucky in love for a couple of times.

As fans will be aware, the Stranger Things star weighed in on her “disastrous relationships” in a recent interview while promoting upcoming flick, Beetlejuice 2.

Now, an insider close to the actress dished to Life & Style, “Winona has learned about love the hard way, but she hasn’t let it taint her outlook on life” even after failed romances.

For those unversed, Winona has been romantically linked to A-listed celebrities like Matt Damon and Johnny Depp.

The source also explained, “Guys naturally flocked to Winona,” due to her ethereal beauty, “but she wasn’t always wise to their wicked ways, and probably trusted people without really knowing them.”

“It was easy for Winona to meet guys because she was working so much,” they noted and continued, “She’d meet them on film sets or at parties and premieres.”

Spilling the beans on her relationship with new partner, Scott, the insider shared, “They have a nice, cozy life together away from the spotlight. Her friends have never seen her happier.”

