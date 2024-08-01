 
Ricky Martin shuts off new romance rumors

Ricky Martin was speculated of having a new romantic interest after ending his marriage a year ago

August 01, 2024

Ricky Martin just shrugged off latest rumors of him finding new love.

As the outlet En Casa Con Telemundo, addressed rumors of Martin sparking romantic involvement, he was quick to shut off these speculations .

“They couldn’t be further from the truth. We can only laugh,” the Maria crooner told the outlet.

For context, latest updates, as Martin’s new romantic interest appeared to be Nacho Palau, a sculptor and reality star, who “were seen as more than affectionate,” as per what journalist José Manuel Parada told the Y Ahora Sonsoles, Spanish entertainment show.

Additionally, the pair has also been reported to have been seen kissing backstage at a concert in A Coruña, Spain after Palau travelled 800 km to be in attendance at the show.

Ricky Martin, previously, called off his six-year long marriage to Jwan Yosef last year, with whom he shares two kids.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other,” the former couple announced at that time.

