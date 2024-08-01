Lisa Kudrow on how 'Friends' helped fans cope during tough times

Lisa Kudrow has shared how Friends provided a crucial emotional escape for viewers.

Speaking on Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson's podcast, Kudrow shared that following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, she noticed the significant impact of the show on its audience.

She said, "It happened a few times driving home – someone's next to me and they looked over and they just looked exhausted and tired and just went, [ and mouthed 'Thank you']. And it almost made me cry, and that's where it hit me – 'Oh no, we are actually providing a service – like, a mental health service by entertaining people.'"

Kudrow added, "And they definitely need to not look at the news for a minute and just laugh and be part of a world where all that didn't happen."

The actress also spoke about her own experience coping with fame, saying, "I realized that it wasn't a real thing."

"It's not the kind of love that a lot of people think will cure whatever damage they have to their self-esteem, you know, from whenever before. That doesn't fix anything and it's not real and it's potentially fleeting," she said, adding, "Potentially? It's definitely fleeting, cause everything comes and goes. That's how the world is."