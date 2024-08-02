Photo: Taylor Swift certain about future with Travis Kelce: Report

Taylor Swift is reportedly certain that Travis Kelce is "the one," and plans on marrying him.

A tipster recently shared with Life & Style Magazine, “Taylor sees herself marrying Travis.”

They went on to mention, “But she’s not pushing it because she knows what their future holds.”

Wrapping up the chat, they said, “Travis is in it for the long haul, too. He’s been ready to pop the question for a while.”

It is pertinent to mention here that reports regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s marriage have been swirling around since January 2024, only four months after the couple was first romantically linked.

At first it was reported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is expected in 2024, but recently it was established that the songstress fears that Travis might turn her down if she talks to him about the proposal like her former flame, Joe Alwyn.

“Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis,” and wants to tie the knot with the 34-year-old footballer, an insider shared with the outlet at that time.

They even remarked before concluding the chat, “She’s not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he’s as serious as she is when it comes to marriage.”