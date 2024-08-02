 
Chris Evans confesses 'special' love at first sight

Chris Evans opened up about his new buddy and discussed taking him on the sets

August 02, 2024

Chris Evans has recently welcomed a new family member, and he would love to take him along on the red carpet.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the Ghosted alum weighed in on his new foster dog, Dodger.

He began the chat by discussing the idea to take him along on a red carpet after Dodger has proved to be a ‘good boy’ on the sets.

“I don’t know how he would do on a carpet. He would probably love it,” the 43-year-old shared.

Chris also mentioned, “[Being on set] might be one of his favorite places just because every single person is saying how Dodger is a little social butterfly.”

“So anywhere he gets to go, getting to say hello to 100 people in a row is a good day for him,” he explained.

Recalling his first interaction with his furry buddy, Chris expressed that it was nothing less than a love at first sight.

“The second I saw him, it was just like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m getting a dog today,’” he reflected.

“We were filming a movie and one of the scenes was at a shelter. There was no plan to get a dog that day, and I was just walking up and down the rows of dogs and saw Dodger and it just clicked,” he also recounted.

“I said, ‘I guess you’re coming home with me.’ He was just such a beautiful dog. He is so sweet and so happy. Every other dog — understandably — was jumping up in their cage and desperate to see people and desperate to get out,” he also stated.

Conclusively, the acting sensation remarked, “It was really heartbreaking. Dodger was trying very hard to sit still, but he was wiggling his tail while trying to stay seated.”

