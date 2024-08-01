Adele's Munich residency faces uncertainty due to extreme weather

Adele's Munich concerts face uncertainty as extreme weather forced the cancellation of her final dress rehearsal.

Despite preparing intensely for her upcoming performances, Adele encountered a setback just before her show on August 2, as reported by Mirror.

The iconic singer and her team made the tough decision to cancel the rehearsal at the 80,000-seat Munich stadium.

Concert organizers issued a statement explaining that the run-through was canceled "due to safety measures" and expressed hope that it could be rescheduled.

However, weather forecasts for Munich predict "moderate, gusty winds from the west to northwest in some areas" and warn of "scattered showers or thunderstorms overnight into Saturday, more frequent near the Alps," raising doubts about the show’s opening night.

Adele’s Munich residency, titled Adele In Munich, marks her first European performance since 2016.

The residency, set to conclude on August 31, has seen Adele training like an athlete to prepare.