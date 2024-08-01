 
'Grateful' Cardi B unveils third pregnancy news that 'renewed my power'

Cardi B announced she is pregnant with her third child, whom she would share with husband, Offset

Web Desk
August 01, 2024

Cardi B just confirmed her pregnancy!

On the same day that it was revealed the rapper has once again filed for divorce form her husband, Offset, Cardi B confirmed that she was pregnant with their third child.

Rumors of her pregnancy started spreading when the WAP rapper was spotted rocking a baby bump while filming a secret project.

Taking to her official Instagram, Cardi B put out the special announcement, through pictures featuring her wearing a red-colored gown, displaying her baby bump.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!” Cardi B wrote in her post, that did not have any mention of Offset.

She continued, “Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!”

“It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!” Cardi B concluded.

