Jessica Alba enjoys quality time with her ‘favorite humans’

The 43-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, July 31, and posted a series of photos from her family vacation.

The first photo in the carousel features Alba, her 12-year-old daughter Haven, and her 6-year-old son Hayes.

Haven can be seen carrying her young brother and kissing his forehead while Alba wraps her arms around her both kids.

She captioned the post "OOO exploring with my favorite humans,” with a victory and double heart emojis.

In another snap, the mother of three can be seen resting on a chair by a pool with Hyes lying on top of her.

For those unversed, including Hayes and Haven Alba also shares 16-year-old daughter Honor with her husband Cash Warren.

Previously in June during the screening of her Netflix film Trigger Warning, Alba attended the event with her daughters.

She posted on her social media account, revealing that her daughters are donning her archived pieces from 2007 and 2010 at the event.

"For the screening of Trigger Warning, Honor wore my @prada dress from the 2007 premier of Valentine’s Day in London & Havie wore my @dolcegabbana dress from Comicon for Good Luck Chuck in 2010.” she captioned her post.